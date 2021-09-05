CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seen and heard: Excited Wildcats fans swarm to Vegas for football's return

By Justin Spears Arizona Daily Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest news and notes from Las Vegas, where the Arizona Wildcats opened their 2021 season against BYU on Saturday. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.

College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

BYU, Utah unveil jersey combos for rivalry game

The BYU Cougars and Utah Utes have now both unveiled the jersey combos they will wear when they face off in their rivalry game Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU had unveiled its jersey combo on Monday, and Utah did so on Wednesday. The Cougars will wear white helmets with royal blue jerseys with white pants, while the Utes will don an all-red look.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLESPN

Giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow dies after falling ill

A young giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former LSU star Joe Burrow died Wednesday, a day after falling ill. Officials at the Baton Rouge Zoo said in a release Thursday that the 20-month-old giraffe named Burreaux had died after developing a sudden onset of symptoms Tuesday, including a severe cough and overall agitation.
NFLBBC

'Black national anthem' makes its debut at the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off professional American football's first game of the season. But before they did, fans heard something a little different. It started as a song to celebrate the president who emancipated America's slaves. Its writer thought little about it afterwards, but it took on a life of its own.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
Miami, FLOttumwa Courier

No. 22 Miami, stung by Alabama loss, hosts Appalachian State

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Barely a few minutes removed from Miami’s lopsided loss to No. 1 Alabama in the season-opener for both teams last weekend, Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz was looking ahead. And he made a prediction of sorts. “This team’s story is not even close to being written...
Omaha, NEKETV.com

Football fans celebrate return of high school staple

OMAHA, Neb. — High school football players returned to the field for the first time in over a year, Thursday. Fans said they were thrilled to be back in the stands to start the season. Fans like Andy Rickley couldn't wait to welcome back their favorite fall pastime. "This is...
College SportsPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Game Prediction: #21 Utah Utes at BYU Cougars

One of the best weekend matchups is the Holy War battle between No. 21 ranked Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars. Expect this to be a physical game, and there are also in-state bragging rights on the line. Irish Breakdown makes predictions for the matchup. BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER. Prediction: Utah...
Woodside, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Woodside Wildcats Football Preview

Woodside Wildcats head coach Justin Andrews breaks down the 2021 varsity football team. 2021 San Mateo County high school football previews. Twenty-one years into the 21st century, SMDJ Sports figured it was time to get with the prog…
High SchoolSterling Journal-Advocate

Fleming Wildcats hope for return to state stage in volleyball, football

The Wildcats came out on top of all the 6-man competition last year as they ran away with the state championship by a large 60-28 margin over No. 2 Stratton/Liberty. They never lost a game and instead put up 50-plus points on most of their opponents. Fleming lost its star quarterback in Kade Comstock (684 passing yards) but return a big-time rusher in Nolan Japp (534 yards). The Wildcats did, however, graduate a lot of their top guns on offense and defense. The boys got a taste of the college ball life when they sealed their title at CSU Pueblo’s Neta and Eddie deRose Stadium. “That was awesome. You look up and you see the instant replay and you’re like, ‘Coach, throw the challenge flag,’” senior Joel Muller said. “It was just so awesome to look up and be able to see yourself on screen and then you go through and watch the game and you can actually see replays and stuff.”
High Schoolhumboldtsports.com

Del Norte fans have reason to be excited about this year’s team

By Ray Hamill — High school football returns to Crescent City this weekend, and Del Norte fans have plenty to be excited about. The Warriors, who kick off the new season at home to Enterprise on Friday night, have seven of last season’s 10 all-league selections back, including a player who head coach Nick White describes as arguably the best lineman in the H-DNL.

