Seen and heard: Excited Wildcats fans swarm to Vegas for football's return

The Wildcats came out on top of all the 6-man competition last year as they ran away with the state championship by a large 60-28 margin over No. 2 Stratton/Liberty. They never lost a game and instead put up 50-plus points on most of their opponents. Fleming lost its star quarterback in Kade Comstock (684 passing yards) but return a big-time rusher in Nolan Japp (534 yards). The Wildcats did, however, graduate a lot of their top guns on offense and defense. The boys got a taste of the college ball life when they sealed their title at CSU Pueblo’s Neta and Eddie deRose Stadium. “That was awesome. You look up and you see the instant replay and you’re like, ‘Coach, throw the challenge flag,’” senior Joel Muller said. “It was just so awesome to look up and be able to see yourself on screen and then you go through and watch the game and you can actually see replays and stuff.”