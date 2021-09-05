No. 6 Texas A&M Football pulls away from Kent State, 41-10 in season opener
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION–Devon Achane rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns and Ainias Smith caught two scores, sparking the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) to a 41-10 victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1) at Kyle Field on Saturday night. The win marked A&M’s ninth consecutive victory, tied for second longest active win streak in the FBS and most consecutive wins for the Aggies since the 1998 season (10).wtaw.com
