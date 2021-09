Ohio State welcomes back fans to Ohio Stadium for the first time since 2019 on Sept. 11 in the Buckeyes' marquee non-conference matchup against the Oregon Ducks. The Buckeyes, ranked No.3 in the Coaches Poll and No.3 in the AP poll, host Oregon in the first 2021 home game of the season at noon. The Ducks, ranked No.11 in the Coaches Poll and No.12 in the AP poll, are undefeated on the season, just like Ohio State, at 1-0.