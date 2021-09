The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Soccer team scored a goal in the last minute to beat Hillcrest Academy 1-0 in a Section 8A matchup played in Fergus Falls. The first half had some action with eight shots on goal with each team recording four shots apiece, but both goalies were up to the challenge, which proved to be the theme of the game. The teams took a scoreless tie into the halftime break. “Kailee Magsam played center-mid and had great pressure defensively and great distribution to the corners,” said Pirate Coach Sarah Reese. “Aleah Bienek hadn’t played defense for us in a while and filled the role and distributed the ball well to the open spaces for us.”