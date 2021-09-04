CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New release picks: 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' and more!

 7 days ago

Not too many movies out this weekend other than the latest big budget Marvel spectacle, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so we get into that but also some other real fun stuff. Expect tangents taking us down a Clint Eastwood rabbit hole, chatter about the latest documentary...

Movie Review - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Last month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek controversially referred to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" as "an interesting experiment." He was purportedly referring to the decision to release the film exclusively to theaters (as opposed to a simultaneous theatrical/streaming release), but some took the comment as dismissively referring to releasing a film with a predominantly Asian cast. I see it as an experiment on another front: trying to take advantage of the historically tricky Labor Day weekend. I don't know if it's because kids across the country are back to school or the transition out of summer blockbuster season, but Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the worst box office weekends of the year - not the worst holiday weekend, the worst weekend, period. Fortunately, even if the film is an "experiment," the experiment has paid off on all fronts. The film opened to $71 million, proving that the film could succeed without streaming, an Asian cast can carry a movie, and by nearly doubling the previous record, blockbuster openings are possible on Labor Day weekend. It helps that film itself is an above-average MCU entry that deserves its success.
The Latest ‘Cry Macho’ Feature Puts Clint Eastwood Back in the Saddle

Here it is 2021, and actor-director Clint Eastwood is still releasing movies into theaters. While Eastwood’s 2018 “The Mule” was something of a mixed bag with critics — our own Joe Blessing called it a “strange movie” that “doesn’t work when it should and it does work when it shouldn’t” — Eastwood proved he still has stories to tell and chops behind the camera. So don’t sleep on “Cry Macho,” no matter how treacle its premise may seem to seasoned moviegoers.
Movie Reviews: New Releases for Sept. 10

Real talk now: Evaluating character-study documentaries about mountain climbers for me always collides with the amount of time I spend in a semi-fetal position going “oh fuck holy shit aaahhhhhhh noooooooo.” Directors Peter Mortimer (who also narrates) and Nick Rosen spend two years following Marc-André Leclerc, a 23-year-old Canadian climber whose remarkable feats even amaze fellow climbers, including Free Solo subject Alex Honnold. The filmmakers face something of a unique challenge, in that the free-spirited, publicity-shy Leclerc is perpetually ditching them so he can make his landmark climbs truly on his own, and they do a solid job of building his unique personality and its role in the direction his life took into their narrative. But their wisest decision—and most harrowing, to the vertigo-prone—is making the most of the footage they do get of Leclerc plying his trade. At times they swing the camera over his head at times to emphasize the sheer madness of climbing without a rope; at other times, they allow the observation of his technique to play out without music or other dramatization, such that you might simply feel like you’re in the presence of an artist at work. While his fingertips keep him from falling hundreds of feet, you might just be watching through yours. Available Sept. 10 in theaters.
Mike at the Movies

I don’t remember it. I remember where I was — kindergarten, Ms. Shannon’s room on the ground floor of First Assembly Christian Academy near Erie, Pennsylvania — before my mom pulled me and my brother out of school and took us home early. But I was just a few months beyond five, so I don’t remember the events of that day at all. Everything before mid-2003 is a blur with occasional clear spots for me, and that day, the significance of which took me years to even begin to understand, is somewhere in the blur.
