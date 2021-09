Charlotte last faced Duke less than a year ago, and it did not go well for the Niners, who took a 53-19 loss. The Niners came out looking for revenge in their 2021 season opener, and they got revenge in an impressive 31-28 victory. The game was a nail-biter until the very end, and saw three lead changes in the final three minutes alone and six in total throughout the game. This was the first victory for the Niners against a Power Five team.