Snap counts, handing out grades for Ohio State's win over Minnesota

By Phil Harrison
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z2jQD_0bmzndZr00

It may not have been a clinic on how to start fast out for the Ohio State football team, especially entering halftime down to Minnesota, but the Buckeyes found their way in the second half.

There was big play after big play in the second 30 minutes, and it resulted in the Buckeyes outscoring the Golden Gophers 35-17 en route to a 45-31 win in Game 1 of 2021. But there were definitely some things to work on and take away from the contest.

After each Ohio State football game, we hand out grades and take a look at snap counts to reflect on what we watched after pouring back through game film. Let’s dive into all the fun of what we saw in the Twin Cities on Thursday night.

Ohio State Buckeyes top snap counts

Offense

Paris Johnson, Jr 50 Luke Wypler 50 Miyan Williams 22

Dawand Jones 50 Jeremy Ruckert 45 Cade Stover 15

Thayer Munford 50 Garrett Wilson 43 Master Teague 12

Nicholas Petit-Frere 50 Chris Olave 42 Marcus Crowley 9

C.J. Stroud 50 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 29 Julian Fleming 8

Top Offensive PFF Grades

  1. Dawand Jones 94.4
  2. Miyan Williams 80.9
  3. Chris Olave 80.6
  4. Paris Johnson, Jr. 77.1
  5. TreVeyon Henderson 74.9

Defense

Teradja Mitchell 70 Antwuan Jackson 49 Lathan Ransom 39

Zach Harrison 65 Taron Vincent 49 Cody Simon 37

Josh Proctor 63 Ryan Watts 49 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 28

Denzel Burke 63 Tyreke Smith 48 Ty Hamilton 20

Ronnie Hickman 62 Haskell Garrett 47 Bryson Shaw 15

Tommy Eichenberg 49 Dallas Gant 41 Demario McCall 15

Top Defensive PFF Grades

  1. Zach Harrison 90.0
  2. Cody Simon 81.3
  3. Tyreke Smith 78.8
  4. Josh Proctor 75.4
  5. Tommy Eichenberg 73.1

NEXT … Handing out grades

The Quarterback: C.J. Stroud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MdXlH_0bmzndZr00
Sept 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) signals to a teammate during the first quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Things were a little rough through the first half with Stroud overshooting open receivers and looking tentative. He found things a little better in the second half and became more of a distributor. It all ended with some pretty good numbers for a freshman’s first game. But, he’ll have to be better in the future.

Stats

ATT CMP % YDS TDs INT CAR YDS AVG TDs

22 13 59.1 294 4 1 3 13 4.3 0

Grade: C

The Running Backs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcNG1_0bmzndZr00
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (28) scores a rushing touchdown against Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter of their game in Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on Sept. 2, 2021.

It was a solid day for the running backs, and not shown here is TreVeyon Henderson’s 70-yard touchdown reception on which he showed burst and explosiveness. It was done by committee with almost every back having a bright spot in the game. We’ll see how the touches and depth evolve through time.

Stats

Name CAR YDS AVG TD Long

Miyan Williams 9 125 13.9 1 71

Master Teague 6 29 4.8 0 10

Marcus Crowley 6 19 3.2 0 7

TreVeyon Henderson 2 15 7.5 0 10

Grade: A-

The Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dhjz7_0bmzndZr00
Sept. 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

It was big play after big play in the passing game, and a lot of it was done after the catch. Both Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson showed their abilities in the open field to lead the way. We’re including TreVeyon Henderson because of his 70-yard reception that created a lot of momentum even though he’s a running back. Expect more big plays from this group going forward.

Stats

Name REC YDS AVG TD LONG

Chris Olave 4 117 29.3 2 61

Garrett Wilson 5 80 16.0 1 56

TreVeyon Henderson 1 70 70.0 1 70

Jeremy Ruckert 1 15 15.0 0 15

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2 12 6.0 0 11

Grade: A

The Offensive Line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qycyl_0bmzndZr00
Ohio State Buckeyes get ready to take the field to take on Minnesota Golden Gophers in Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Sept. 2, 2021. USA TODAY Sports

It was a really good day for the offensive line both in pass protection and run blocking. C.J. Stroud’s misfires weren’t a result of a ton of pressure but rather inaccuracy. Despite Minnesota trying to take the run game away, the line paved the way to a really good day from the running backs. Luke Wypler did well filling in for an unavailable Harry Miller at center. This looks like one of the best offensive lines in college football.

Grade: A

The Defensive Line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lRxjM_0bmzndZr00
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) come together to hit Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) after a pass during the third quarter of their game in Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Sept. 2, 2021. USA TODAY Sports

The defensive line is supposed to carry the defense this year, but there were a lot of mistakes to correct. Zach Harrison had a pretty good day, but Minnesota’s rushing attack got into the second level far too often. The defense gave up over 200 yards rushing and that starts up front. Also, there wasn’t enough consistent pressure on quarterback Tanner Morgan. The bar is set high, and we expected a little more.

Grade: C

The Linebackers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWMp9_0bmzndZr00
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Teradja Mitchell (3) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) tackle Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) during the third quarter of their game in Huntington Bank Stadium at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Sept. 2, 2021. USA TODAY Sports

At first thought the linebackers kind of bled into the game. A quick look at the stat sheet though says three of the top four tacklers were linebackers. It wasn’t a bad showing by a young group, but simply making tackles isn’t enough on this team. There needs to be more tackles for loss and impact plays in the future.

Grade: B

The Secondary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vNlLj_0bmzndZr00
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor (41) returns an interception against Minnesota Golden Gophers during the third quarter of their game in Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Sept. 2, 2021. The play was called back after a late hit on the quarterback. USA TODAY Sports

Everyone’s eye was on the secondary because of the shortcomings last season. All in all, it was an average day. The completion percentage was a bit too high for a team that had its best receiver out of the game and there could have been some better play on 50/50 balls. It’s a young unit that should get better.

Grade: C

Special Teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17HofC_0bmzndZr00
Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) makes a field goal against Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter of their game in Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Sept. 2, 2021. USA TODAY Sports

It was a solid, not great day for the special teams unit. Noah Ruggles hit all of his extra points and went 1-for-1 on field goal opportunities. Australian punter Jesse Mirco was solid in his debut with no miscues. The only complaint is getting some explosive returns in there somewhere. That has been lacking for quite some time and it would add an element to this team that could flip the game on its end at times.

Grade: B

Photos of Ohio State's win over Minnesota Thursday night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBeL8_0bmzndZr00

