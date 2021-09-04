CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willard Scott, Longtime 'Today' Show Weatherman, Dies at 87

By Ellise Shafer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Today’s” Al Roker confirmed Scott’s passing on “Today” and in a heartfelt Instagram post. “We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning,” Roker wrote. “Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris. He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.”

