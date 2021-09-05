Gallery: Weedsport hosts Moravia in first 8-man football 'Cayuga Bowl'
Moravia and Weedsport met on Saturday in the first ever Cayuga Bowl, featuring Cayuga County's two 8-man football programs. While the Warriors are a more experienced bunch at the 8-man level, it was the Blue Devils that came up big in the final moments. Sophomore quarterback Luke Landis connected with senior receiver Tacoma Lee for the winning touchdown with 21 seconds remaining. Moravia won the game 36-32.auburnpub.com
