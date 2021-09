Are these Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks On Your Watchlist This Month?. For investors looking to invest in booming fields in the tech trade, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are a viable play. Namely, the stock market today is home to various AI firms that employ the tech in a vast array of industries. This would be the case as the use cases for the tech continues to grow day by day. After all, not only does AI help organizations with computational issues, but the tech is constantly improving via machine learning. As a result, investors would be keeping an eye on emerging names in the field. This is evident given the latest news regarding the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (the Foundation).