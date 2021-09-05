Teen facing charges in deadly shooting of young basketball standout in Queens
An 18-year-old is facing charges in the deadly shooting that claimed the life of a young basketball standout in Queens . Sean Brown is charged with murder in the shooting of Aamir Griffin. Brown was extradited from Los Angeles. Griffin was on the court at the Baisley Park Houses in South Jamaica in October 2019 when he was fatally struck bullet. Brown is believed to have been targeting another teen on the courts.
Sean Brown, 18, is being held for extradition as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Aamir Griffin, fatally shot on a basketball court at the Baisley Park Houses in
