Kensington Building Collapse Prompts Community Members To Call On Construction Near Site To Cease Immediately

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A building collapse in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood has prompted members of the community to come out and protest. Eyewitness News was at the corner of Front and Dauphin Streets on Saturday.

A group rallied there on Saturday to demand construction near the collapse cease immediately.

They want a comprehensive safety review by the city.

It comes after at least three buildings collapsed there on Thursday night.

Eyewitness News spoke with one resident who’s now homeless due to the collapse.

“We know that there are unsafe practices happening all over the neighborhood, so we want the city to investigate every single site to determine that every single thing is being done in the proper way,” Timour Kamran said. “We know that as long as things are allowed to continue as normal, nothing’s going to change. We need accountability to the people in the neighborhood so that things like this don’t continue to happen. Because this isn’t the first building collapse to happen in Kensington.”

Thursday’s collapse injured two elderly people. They’re hospitalized in stable condition.

L&I is investigating.