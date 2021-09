Algoma and Luxemburg-Casco met up for a non-conference matchup on Friday and the Spartans grabbed a 5-2 win for their first of the season and Griffin Saldana had four goals. At 14’ Hayden Koss scored on a free kick and at 26’ Saldana got the Spartans second goal making the game 2-0. Algoma came alive at the 32’ mark with a Ryley Robinson score to make it 2-1. Saldana scored his second goal of the game at the 45’ mark. Algoma’s Scott Tebon scored on a penalty kick bringing the Wolves back within one score at 57’. Saldana scored twice in just a few minutes, scoring at the 59’ and 62’ points. Drew Bandow and Hayden Koss each had an assist. Algoma’s Cole Younk had 11 saves and Luxemburg-Casco’s Matthew Ledvina had seven. Kewaunee is now 1-3 and plays at Wrightstown on Tuesday. The Wolves are now 0-2 and face the Sturgeon Bay Clippers on Thursday.