Mark Lyczewski won his sixth Ernotte Hiller Memorial Labor Day Golf tournament Monday afternoon by edging Rylin Petry, a senior at Fertile-Beltrami High School, 1up at Minakwa Golf Course in Crookston. “It feels really good,” said Lyczewski. “The course was in great shape, it has been fun to play and I keep saying I have to get out of this because I am old, but it is fun and you watch these young guys hit it 50 to 60 yards past me. But, I hit it down the middle and play my game and I lucked out and I did it again.”