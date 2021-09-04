CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Desmond Ridder, Defense Make Opening Statement As No. 8 Bearcats Roll RedHawks, 49-14

By Mike Petraglia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI – The game itself was secondary Saturday at Nippert Stadium. The result was pretty much a foregone conclusion. Before an energized and electric crowd of 37,978, the eighth-ranked Bearcats came out and showed why they are considered a legit playoff contender and Desmond Ridder showed why he plans on putting his name in the hat for serious Heisman consideration when all is said and done in December.

