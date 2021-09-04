5 activities to do in Bowling Green during Labor Day weekend
While campus may seem vacant for Labor Day weekend, Bowling Green is still filled with activities and events to find ways to enjoy yourself over the long weekend. If you’re looking to spend some time in nature during the long weekend, Lost River Cave has several trails, ziplining, boat tours inside the cave and Charlie Miller Butterfly Habitat. The butterfly habitat is free since it was fully-funded by donations.wkuherald.com
Comments / 1