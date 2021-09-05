CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Instant Analysis: Alabama Football Opens Season with 44-13 Rout of Miami

By Joey Blackwell
Posted by 
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 6 days ago

ATLANTA — It was all Alabama on Saturday afternoon inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the No. 1 Crimson Tide rolled over the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes, 44-13.

The Alabama offense shined in its 2021 debut, totaling 354 passing yards and 147 rushing yards for a combined 501 offensive yards.

Quarterback Bryce Young experienced great success in his first career start, throwing 27-of-38 for 344 yards and four total touchdowns. On the ground, running back Brian Robinson led the charge with 60 yards on 12 carries. However, Trey Sanders was the sole running back to pick up a rushing touchdown.

In receiving, John Metchie led all Alabama receivers in receptions with six while Jameson Williams picked up the most yards with 126. Tight end Cameron Latu earned the only multi-touchdown day of all Crimson Tide pass-catchers, though, snagging two touchdown catches in the first half.

On defense, Alabama held Miami to 266 total yards. Star Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King passed 23-of-30 for 179 yards and a touchdown, but the Crimson Tide intercepted two of his passes. King also turned the ball over when Christopher Allen sacked him and forced the fumble, recovered by Phidarian Mathis.

Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. led Alabama in total tackles with nine and also picked up a sack. Christian Harris led the Crimson Tide in tackles for loss with two.

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's own Katie Windham and Tyler Martin break down the Crimson Tide's win over the Hurricanes from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24UTbz_0bmzhCrw00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
875
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Miami, FL
Football
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Martin
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Christopher Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Star Hurricanes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Recruiting Corner: The Return of Recruits for Alabama Game Day

Alabama players and coaches have expressed excitement throughout the week about coming back to Bryant-Denny Stadium in front of a full crowd of fans. Not only is it the return of fans, but Saturday's matchup with Mercer is also the return of recruits on game days. There are only normally seven home games a year, and each one is strategically used by coaches to show recruits a taste of what the Alabama football program is like. Subscribe for full article.
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Corner: Mac vs Tua

The number of former Alabama football players in the NFL is getting a little out of hand. This season, the Crimson Tide has a total of 79 former players either on active rosters or currently in free agency. That number bumps up to 80 if you include former quarterback Jalen Hurts, who finished his college playing career at Oklahoma. Subscribe for full article.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 9, 2021

The Extra Point: Alabama's Biggest Breakout Candidate in the NFL This Season is ... Soccer: Alabama vs No. 6 TCU, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio. Crimson Tide Results. No games scheduled. Did You Notice?. Julio Jones prepared for his debut with the Tennessee Titans.
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

Throwback Thursday: The 2020 Outland Trophy Winner, Alex Leatherwood

In celebration of the Outland Trophy’s 75th Anniversary, the Football Writers Association of America has been catching up with the last 15 recipients of award for best interior lineman. Last year, of course it was Alabama tackle Alex Leatherwood, who was subsequently selected 17th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft...
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Nick Saban Says Alabama Has to "Respect Winning" Ahead of Mercer Matchup

During his weekly Thursday night radio show, Alabama head coach Nick Saban picked up right where he left off from Wednesday's press conference. In response to host Eli Gold's opening question about how preparation was going for Mercer, Saban spent over seven minutes talking about how his team needs to play with immediacy, intensity and intelligence against Mercer.
Trussville, ALPosted by
BamaCentral

In-State 2022 DE Justice Finkley Announces College Decision

Justice Finkley, an in-state and priority recruit of Alabama's 2022 class out of Hewitt-Trussville High, has chosen Texas as his college destination over other finalists Alabama and Colorado, his two other choices he announced in July. The senior defensive end made his decision live on CBS Sports from Trussville, and...
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Alabama Men's Basketball Schedule Finalized with SEC Opponents and Dates

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The path to repeating as regular season SEC champions is now laid out before Alabama basketball with the full conference schedule release on Thursday. The non-conference schedule was released at the end of August and features three of the four teams from last season's Final Four. Alabama will host Houston and defending national champion Baylor in Coleman Coliseum and travel to Seattle to take on 2021's runner-up Gonzaga.
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 1

That National Football League will kick off the 2021 season on Thursday, and even though made it through 2020 and the subsequent Super Bowl, the same issue is still overshadowing the league, Covid-19. On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks became the third NFL team to require proof of full vaccination or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy