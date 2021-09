Despite a strong late effort, the Raiders were unable to finish off the comeback, losing to Royse City 28-20 for their first loss of the season. Wylie East started to gain positive momentum in the third quarter, cutting the Royse City lead to 15 points after a touchdown run. On the very next play, the Bulldogs retook control, as Jonah Roberson returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards to the end zone for a touchdown. Rebuilding a three possession lead, Royse City had enough of an advantage to walk away with a win despite giving up two fourth quarter scores.