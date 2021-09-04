CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Postgame reaction - Encouraging effort by Michigan's defense in win over Western Michigan

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan's beleaguered defense got off to a positive start, holding a passing attack that's expected to be potent to 191 yards and one touchdown. Dax Hill led the way with a standout performance.

If Michigan is going to make a turnaround this season, it has to be with a very strong defense. Under Don Brown the defense got so predictable every team that parked at Michigan Stadium knew how to beat it. Michigan's offense will be better with a healthy offensive line and a stable of great RB's, but they're not built for shoot outs.

