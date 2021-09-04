BC Undefeated in Bryant Invitational

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – The Eagles topped the host team Bryant in four sets Saturday evening to go undefeated for the weekend and push their record to a perfect 6-0. Bryant came out strong in the first set, taking a lead of 8-3. BC came back to even the score before both teams exchanged the lead for the remainder of the set. The Eagles pulled away to take the set 26-24. The Bulldogs took the second set by a score of 25-19. The Eagles recovered in the third set, going on a run of 7-1 to start the set and they led by a margin of nine to take the third set by a wide margin.