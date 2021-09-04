CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

BC Undefeated in Bryant Invitational

bceagles.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMITHFIELD, R.I. – The Eagles topped the host team Bryant in four sets Saturday evening to go undefeated for the weekend and push their record to a perfect 6-0. Bryant came out strong in the first set, taking a lead of 8-3. BC came back to even the score before both teams exchanged the lead for the remainder of the set. The Eagles pulled away to take the set 26-24. The Bulldogs took the second set by a score of 25-19. The Eagles recovered in the third set, going on a run of 7-1 to start the set and they led by a margin of nine to take the third set by a wide margin.

bceagles.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Bc Undefeated#Bryant Invitational#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
Footballppioneer.com

Wolverines win battle of undefeated

This wet Friday night at Doug Kraft Field in Timber Lake, two quality undefeated teams (both 2-0) battled to keep their loss column empty. The HSA Wolverines toppled the Timber Lake Panthers 38-28 with a physical run game that the Panthers struggled to stop. The Panthers started the game with Brady Sandquist returning the kickoff for a touchdown and successfully […]
Harvard, MAbceagles.com

Harvard, BC Battle to 3-3 Overtime Tie

BOSTON – Ella Richards scored twice for the Boston College women's soccer team in a 3-3 overtime match against Harvard on Thursday night at Jordan Field. After a scoreless first half, the teams combined for six goals in 25 minutes. Harvard took a pair of one-goal leads only to see Richards even the Eagles both times. Jenna Bike's shot in the 69th minute gave BC a 3-2 lead but Harvard equalized in the 75th.
Beloit, OH27 First News

West Branch Warriors remain undefeated in week three

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch hosted Revere in the third week of high school football. The undefeated Warriors beat the 0-3 Minutemen 48-6. West Branch will host Marlington in week four. Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page. Watch interviews and get player profiles for...
Wichita, KSthesunflower.com

Shockers stay undefeated after A-State Invitational

The Wichita State volleyball team opened up its season this weekend, competing in the A-State Invitational in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The Shockers finished the season-opening tournament with a 3-0 record across the two days. Missouri State. The Shockers collected a sweep of Missouri State (25-22, 26-24, 25-16) in its season-opener on...
SportsDaily Athenaeum

WVU volleyball remains undefeated after beating Hampton

To conclude competition in the Old Dominion Invitational, the West Virginia volleyball team defeated Hampton, 3-1, on Saturday afternoon. The Mountaineers (3-0) won in four sets to keep the team undefeated. Hampton (0-3) was able to steal the first set against WVU and the Pirates avoided extra-play to finish off...
Sportsfsunews.com

’Noles finish opening week undefeated

The ’Noles have shown time and time again that they’re the No.1 team in the nation with their unmatched elusive scoring and suffocating defense. The Garnet & Gold allowed zero shots on goal in 90 minutes of game action against South Alabama this past Thursday, defeating them 4-0. The Seminoles are 11-1 against the Jaguars and 9-0 at home all time. The last time they faced was in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament, where the ’Noles came out on top 2-0.
Durango, CODurango Herald

Weekend roundup: Demons stay undefeated on pitch

The Durango High School boys soccer team beat 5A Overland High School 6-1 on Saturday to stay unbeaten on the season. “I thought we controlled the entire game except for the last 10 minutes of the first half,” said DHS head coach Aaron Champenoy. “Then we really took over in the second half.”
Maryland Statechatsports.com

Maryland volleyball goes undefeated in Maryland Invitational to open season

Maryland volleyball made the most of its Saturday doubleheader going 2-0 against Central Connecticut State and Hofstra. Maryland came into the weekend having a worse 2020-21 record than both Central Connecticut State and Hofstra, but Saturday embodied the significance of a fresh start and new season. Prior to Saturday’s matchup,...
SportsPitt News

Undefeated Pitt volleyball wins Carolina Classic in sweep

No. 9 Pitt volleyball traveled to South Carolina over the weekend, opening its season at the Carolina Classic. The Panthers swept the event with three victories against No. 23 Rice, No. 18 Washington State and unranked South Carolina. In its season-opener on Friday, Pitt held the lead against No. 23...
NBANorwich Bulletin

Sun go undefeated on lengthy homestand

Since 2019, the Connecticut Sun have ensured that games on their home court of Mohegan Sun Arena are practically guaranteed to be wins. This recent stretch of five Connecticut home games in 12 days would prove no different. Capped by Saturday’s 76-61 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks in front...
Pullman, WADaily Evergreen

Cougar soccer stays undefeated against Eastern

WSU soccer defeated Eastern Washington 4-0 on Aug. 28 in front of 2,243 fans, solidifying a 1-0-1 season record and a 7-0-0 all-time record over Eastern in the process. The game went nearly half an hour without goals but the Cougars earned three goals in short succession. Within the 28...
Soccerduboiscountyherald.com

Rangers hold off Pats, stay undefeated

BRETZVILLE — Forest Park showcased its Class 1A No. 1 ranking in a matchup of local versus local, Pocket Athletic Conference foes and two ranked teams Tuesday night. The Rangers (5-0, 3-0) remained undefeated when they held off Heritage Hills, 2-1, on Tuesday night at Cedar Crest Intermediate. The Indiana Soccer Coaches Association bestowed this honor upon Forest Park, and did the same for the Patriots (4-2, 2-1) as the No. 12 team in Class 2A.
Appomattox, VAtimesvirginian.com

Raider golfers undefeated in Dogwood play

On Tuesday, the Appomattox Raiders golf team improved to 5-0 this season against Dogwood District opponents as they topped William Campbell and Nelson County at Hat Creek Golf Club in Brookneal. In the par 36 match, Appomattox won with a team score of 170. William Campbell was second at 199,...
Benton, ARBenton Courier

Benton sweeps Bryant at home

The Benton Lady Panthers swept rival Bryant Lady Hornets 3-0 Tuesday at Benton Arena. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy