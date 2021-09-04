Broken Bow Wins Lexington Volleyball Invite

The Broken Bow volleyball team claimed the title at the Lexington Invitational on Saturday. Broken Bow opened with a straight set win over Chase County 25-9, 25-11. Bow faced Lexington in the 2nd round and advanced to the championship match with a straight set win by scores of 25-20, 25-19. Broken Bow faced Hastings for the tournament title. Hastings advanced to the final with a straight set win over Holdrege in the opening round and then knocked off St. Paul in the second round 2 sets to 1 (25-22, 33-35, 25-18). The title match went all three sets with Broken Bow winning 2 sets to 1 (25-15, 19-25, 25-17). Kya Scott led the Broken Bow offensive attack finishing with double digit kills in every match including 16 kills in the championship. Broken Bow improves to 6-0 on the season and will face North Platte St. Pat’s on Thursday at the Indian gym. Thusday’s match will be broadcast on KCNI 96.3 FM and kcni1280.com.