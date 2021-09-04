Broken Bow Boys Finish 2nd at Cozad Cross Country Invitational

The Broken Bow boys cross country team finished runner-up behind North Platte at the Cozad Invitational Saturday. Bow placed four runners in the top 15 led by Daine Wardyn who was third in a time of 17:40 and Noah Osmond was fourth in a time of 17:56. Brock Oeltjen finished 10th (18:40) and Trey Hurlburt was 12th (18:48). Collin Rooney of Sandhills Valley placed in the top 10 finishing 8th in a time of 18:29. South Loup also competed in the meet and were led by Logan Recoy who finished 25th overall in a time of 19:59. The boys individual champion was Evan Caudy of North Platte in a winning time of 16:28.