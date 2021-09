The key to European Solheim Cup success this weekend may lie in halting just one family. In 2019 the Korda sisters proved a sensation in the biennial event. Jessica and Nelly, the first siblings to be paired together in the competition, cantered to victory together in both their foursomes outings before winning their singles matches. The US fell to an agonising defeat at Gleneagles but the Kordas emerged as one of team golf’s most formidable duos. Two years on, Nelly has a major win and Olympic gold medal to her name. Catriona Matthew, Europe’s captain, rather devilishly suggested this may apply pressure to the 23-year-old – a notion that is not publicly accepted.