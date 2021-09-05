Mets settle for crazy split as win streak ends with a thud

WASHINGTON — For a break-even Saturday, it sure seemed like a lost day for the Mets. There was the nine-run lead they squandered in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Nationals and the added energy and relievers needed to rally for an extra-inning win. There was Brandon Nimmo’s strained right hamstring that placed him on the injured list. Finally, there was a clunker in the nightcap, in which the Mets were mostly flat.