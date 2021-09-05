CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets settle for crazy split as win streak ends with a thud

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON — For a break-even Saturday, it sure seemed like a lost day for the Mets. There was the nine-run lead they squandered in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Nationals and the added energy and relievers needed to rally for an extra-inning win. There was Brandon Nimmo’s strained right hamstring that placed him on the injured list. Finally, there was a clunker in the nightcap, in which the Mets were mostly flat.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Zimmerman
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Erick Fedde
Person
Alcides Escobar
Person
Andrew Stevenson
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Heath Hembree
Person
Carter Kieboom
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Homer
Person
Miguel Castro
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Kyle Finnegan
Person
Michael Conforto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nationals Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Pete Alonso Hits Milestone Home Run In 9-4 Win Over Marlins

The Mets beat the Miami Marlins 9-4 Tuesday night at loanDepot park, taking the first of three from the last-place team. The team won on a mix of opportune hits (of the ball and themselves), though many of the opportunities were born of Marlins gaffes. Pete Alonso opened the scoring, though, with nothing but his own brute strength.
MLBWashington Post

Nats get a doubleheader split with Mets, ending their losing streak at seven

Here the Washington Nationals were again, burned by themselves in the early innings, then charging to a comeback against a team still holding faint playoff hopes. This time, it was Andrew Stevenson in the box and Seth Lugo, a New York Mets reliever, on the mound. And with two outs in the seventh, with Carter Kieboom leading off second, Stevenson rocked a two-run homer that knotted the score and extended a seven-inning game the Nationals once trailed by nine Saturday.
MLBNew York Post

Francisco Lindor’s blast saves Mets in crazy Game 1 win over Nationals

WASHINGTON — The Mets have an aversion to enjoying the easy life. For a second straight game, they were rolling until they weren’t and needed extra innings to beat an opponent whose season ended at the trade deadline with the shedding of top stars. On this day, Francisco Lindor let...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Francisco Lindor might finally be getting hot for Mets

Francisco Lindor still does not quite look like himself, but maybe he can resemble the four-time All-Star at the right time. Pete Alonso had the big bombs, but the Mets’ franchise shortstop added the two-run single that broke open Tuesday’s 9-4 win over the Marlins at loanDepot park in Miami. The hit continued a hot streak at the right time for Lindor.
BaseballWFMZ-TV Online

IronPigs hang on for series ending win over Mets

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley salvaged the end of their series against Syracuse with a win on Sunday night, 9-6. The IronPigs got two late runs on wild pitches to help protect their lead. Through four innings, it was all Lehigh valley, holding a 7-2 advantage after four innings. Logan...
MLBneworleanssun.com

Pete Alonso hits homers 100, 101 as Mets top Marlins

Pete Alonso slugged his 100th career homer and added one more long ball as the New York Mets defeated the host Miami Marlins 9-4 on Tuesday night. Alonso was playing in his 347th game. Only Ryan Howard (325 games) reached 100 homers faster than Alonso, who also hit No. 1 in Miami on April 1, 2019.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Luis Rojas’ controversial Edwin Diaz backfires on Mets

First base was open. A hot hitter was at the plate, followed by an ice-cold one. But Luis Rojas didn’t hesitate. The Mets manager had faith in Edwin Diaz. “You always trust your closer right there,” Rojas said. “In a matchup righty-righty, Diaz’s stuff always plays well. He’s not a guy that gets hit around.”
Allentown, PAPosted by
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Mets win streak ends with loss to Lehigh Valley

Allentown, PA - The Syracuse Mets outhit the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Sunday night, but Syracuse went 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position as the Mets lost to the IronPigs, 9-6, at Coca-Cola Park. Despite the loss, Syracuse still split the six-game series with Lehigh Valley with both teams winning three games.
MLBMLB

Alcantara's 14-K, 9-inning gem: 'Just special'

MIAMI -- It was Sandy Alcantara’s hawk-like head tilt, the one he makes while looking over his glove, that hinted to manager Don Mattingly what Miami’s ace had in store on Wednesday night at loanDepot park. Alcantara brought the heat in what he called his best performance yet, striking out...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Mets provide updates on Brandon Nimmo, Jacob deGrom

MIAMI — Brandon Nimmo is encouraged by his early progress in rehabbing his strained right hamstring. The Mets outfielder tested his leg the past two days, jogging at about half-speed before increasing the intensity somewhat on Wednesday, without discomfort. He’s hopeful his absence from the Mets lineup won’t extend much beyond the minimum 10-day injured list stint. Nimmo has also been taking swings and throwing.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Pete Alonso powers offense to weird win

Baseball is largely a beautiful game. The crack of the bat is up there with the best sounds in sports. The chess match between the pitcher and hitter. The tension that hangs on each pitch. It can be wonderful. However, sometimes it is ugly and the games can be, frankly,...
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Chisholm’s homer in 8th lifts Marlins over Mets 3-2

MIAMI (AP)Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 3-2 Thursday night. Javier Baez homered and doubled for the Mets, who began the day four games behind NL East leader Atlanta and 41/2 from the second wild card.
MLBNew York Post

The fascinating Javier Baez question Mets will have to answer

The minute the Mets traded for Javier Baez a few heartbeats before the trading deadline, I knew who I wanted to talk to. He is a Guy Who Knows Things, a GWKT, he has spent some time inside and outside organized baseball for many years, much of it spent watching games in Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City and Milwaukee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy