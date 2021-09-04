UTA community shares thoughts on, expectations for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

It might feel as though things are moving a little too quickly at the moment for some folks but for the MCU the ideas for spinoffs from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is already becoming a very real direction that they’re moving in so it’s possible that they might have a few ideas on hand already. There are no doubt a few ideas that people would like to see since Shang-Chi has been around the Marvel universe for a while and it’s very easy to think that people will want to see more of him since in a big way he’s the martial arts expert that the MCU fans have been waiting for, not to mention that there’s a lot of potential for him to interact with a lot of heroes that will benefit from his inclusion, and enemies that might want to eliminate him altogether. But which ideas will be implemented is anyone’s guess since at the moment it’s not even known how the movie is going to perform. But again, that’s not stopping the MCU from moving forward.