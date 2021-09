Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network? Is there new content from the Duttons worth getting hyped about?. If you are watching the network on this Labor Day Weekend, then you are probably seeing an abundance of episodes for the Kevin Costner series. After all, the network is doing what they often tend to do this time of year, which is give you a marathon of every single episode to date. So long as the show remains one of the most popular ones on cable, we have a hard time imagining that this is going to change.