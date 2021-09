The PlayStation Studios family continues to grow as today Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that they have acquired Firesprite. Firesprite is now the 14th member of PlayStation Studios is instantly one of the biggest. The studio is made up of over 250 employees and is based in Liverpool in the UK. The team is also made up of many members who used to work at SIE Studio Liverpool that Sony shut down many years ago. The team is most recently known for working on The Playroom and their own original title The Persistence which we reviewed back when it released.