New York City, NY

Business Highlights | Roundup of top economy stories

Texarkana Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — A landmark settlement in the nation's opioid epidemic is forcing the owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to give up the company and pay out $4.5 billion. But many families of those who died from overdoses say it's not enough. They're upset that the Sackler family behind Purdue Pharma will be able to keep much of their fortune and be protected from future opioid lawsuits. Other families who lost loved ones say they aren't thrilled with the settlement but are supporting it because much of the money will go toward fighting opioid addiction through treatment and education programs.

