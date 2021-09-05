CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patterson Benero, longtime Denver businesswoman and socialite, dies at 90

By Kieran Nicholson, The Denver Post
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Sep. 4—Patterson Macdonald Benero, a Denver businesswoman, socialite, journalist and tireless volunteer, died Aug. 17 in Denver. She was 90. A longtime member of the Denver Press Club, she served as president of the Denver Woman's Press Club in 2001 and 2002. Benero owned a Denver public relations firm, with Judy Gregory, founded in 1960s, and she volunteered at the Denver Art Museum and Historic Denver among other pursuits and causes, over the years.

