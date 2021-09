Kate Beckinsale is reportedly in a local hospital in Las Vegas after being rushed to the facility via ambulance on Friday morning. According to TMZ, the renowned actress was taken to the hospital around 10:30 a.m. local time. Further, Kate Beckinsale was suffering sincere pain after her back gave out. The outlet states that the injury and pain was bad enough that she needed an ambulance and immediate care. Beckinsale was staying at The Signature at MGM Grand before being heading to the hospital.