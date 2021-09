Every Tuesday from now until the end of the calendar year, there will be mad scrambles to grab waiver picks in fantasy leagues across the land. But you don’t have to wait until Tuesday to get to work on that. In the vast majority of leagues, waivers/free agency opens as soon as your draft is finished. And there might be some useful players on the wire who you can add now, rather than wait to compete with the rest of your leaguemates once those players have a big week.