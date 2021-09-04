CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notes and tidbits about Michigan football's win over Western

By Isaiah Hole
Michigan football had a rousing start to the 2021 season, downing Western Michigan 47-14.

The Wolverines had a lot going for them beyond a ton of points on the scoreboard and a defense that held the Broncos to 7 until garbage time. In fact, there’s a lot you might not know about the game.

Well, that’s where the Michigan sports information department has things covered. According to MGoBlue.com, here are several notes and tidbits about the maize and blue’s season opener you may not have caught by simply watching the game.

• Michigan improved to 8-0 all-time in the series against Western Michigan. The Wolverines picked up their 18th September win under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

• Today’s victory marked the 50th in Harbaugh’s Michigan coaching tenure (50-22).

• The following players made their Michigan debuts in today’s game (18): Andrel Anthony, Daylen Baldwin, Rayshaun Benny, Greg Crippen, Junior Colson, Donovan Edwards, Keshaun Harris, Matthew Hibner, George Johnson, J.J. McCarthy, Braiden McGregor, Rod Moore, Jordan Morant, George Rooks, Andrew Russell, Matt Torey, Dan Villari and Jordan Whittley.

• Six Wolverines earned their first career starts, including four on defense: linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, safety R.J. Moten, outside linebacker David Ojabo and defensive lineman Mazi Smith. On offense, tight end Joel Honigford and left guard Trevor Keegan were first-time starters.

• The game was attended by 109,295 fans, marking the 294th consecutive game with fans allowed that drew 100,000-plus fans to Michigan Stadium.

• U-M quarterback Cade McNamara was 9 for 11 passing for 136 yards and two touchdowns. McNamara has thrown 82 consecutive attempts without an interception to begin his career (dating to 2020).

• McNamara has directed the U-M offense for 21 possessions dating to the Rutgers game. U-M has produced 14 scoring drives (66.7%) with 11 touchdowns and three field goals.

Hassan Haskins entered the game three yards shy of 1,000 for his career (997). He finished the game with 13 carries for 70 yards, reaching 1,067 for his career in 23 games played.

Blake Corum set career highs in rushing attempts (14) and rushing yards (111) and scored his first career receiving touchdown. He recorded his first career 100-yard game and had a career-best 30-yard rushing play.

Nikhai Hill-Green set a career high with four tackles.

Cade McNamara and Ronnie Bell connected for the longest play of either player’s career with a 76-yard passing touchdown with 9:18 remaining in the second quarter.

• The McNamara-to-Bell 76-yard touchdown was Michigan’s first 70-yard-plus scoring pass since Nov. 23, 2019 at Indiana (Shea Patterson to Nico Collins, 76 yards).

Hassan Haskins recorded a 22-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, extending his rushing touchdown streak to three games dating to last season.

A.J. Henning recorded his first career touchdown with a 74-yard rush, his longest career play from scrimmage (his previous high was 28 yards).

• Henning’s 74-yard touchdown rush was U-M’s first 70-yard-plus rushing touchdown since Nov. 4, 2017 against Minnesota (Karan Higdon, 77 yards).

• From the 4:21 mark in the first quarter, Michigan recorded 40 unanswered points until a Western Michigan touchdown at the 3:30 mark in the fourth quarter.

• Two Wolverines scored on touchdowns of 70-plus yards for the first time since Oct. 2, 2010, when Denard Robinson (72-yard run) and Junior Hemingway (70-yard reception) accomplished the feat. In today’s game, it was a 76-yard reception from Bell and a 74-yard rush from Henning.

J.J. McCarthy is the first true freshman quarterback to make his debut in the season opener since Devin Gardner on Sept. 4, 2010 vs. Connecticut.

Roman Wilson recorded a career-long rush of 43 yards. His previous high was a nine-yard rush at Rutgers on Nov. 21 2020.

Blake Corum became the first Michigan player to record a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game since Nov. 26, 2016 when Khalid Hill accomplished the feat.

Daylen Baldwin recorded his first career reception and touchdown on a 69-yard connection with J.J. McCarthy.

• Haskins, Henning and Corum are the first Michigan trio to each score a rushing touchdown in a game since Haskins (2), Zach Charbonnet, Joe Milton and Chris Evans did so at Minnesota on Oct. 24, 2020.

• Baldwin, Bell and Corum represent the first Michigan trio to each score a receiving touchdown in a game since Cornelius Johnson (2), Nick Eubanks and Mike Sainristil did so at Rutgers on Nov. 21, 2020.

• Michigan’s 550 yards of total offense are its most since Nov. 5, 2016 against Maryland when Michigan recorded 660 yards.

Stay tuned next week, when we’ll find out more about the Wolverines’ game against Washington.

