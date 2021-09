Mac Jones earned the Patriots starting quarterback position and is set to make his debut against his former teammate Tua Tagovailoa at 3:45 p.m. CT on Sept. 12. Jones will be the first rookie quarterback to start in week one for the Patriots since Drew Bledsoe back in 1993. Not only were Jones and Tagovailoa both shaped under the dynasty of Nick Saban, but they both led the Crimson Tide to national championships. This matchup is going to be one to watch.