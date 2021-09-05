CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

Everything Anthony Brown said on his and the offense's play against Fresno State

By Matt Prehm
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oregon Ducks won the first game on its 2021 college football schedule by beating Fresno State (1-1) on Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium 31-24. The win came in a come-from-behind fashion as senior quarterback Anthony Brown scored the game-winning touchdown on a 4th and two call from the Fresno State 30-yard line. Following the game, Brown spoke with the media about what he saw and how the game played out and he discussed a wide range of topics.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
Fresno, CA
College Sports
Fresno, CA
Sports
Local
California College Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno State#College Football#American Football#The Oregon Ducks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden to GOP governors planning vaccine mandate lawsuits: 'Have at it'

President Biden on Friday dismissed arguments from Republicans that his administration’s new vaccine requirements amount to federal overreach and said some GOP governors are being “cavalier” with the health of their constituents. Asked about opponents vowing to challenge the new vaccination measures, Biden replied: “Have at it.”. “I am so...

Comments / 0

Community Policy