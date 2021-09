SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One of Sacramento’s most popular events is back after a year-long pandemic hiatus. Visit Sacramento’s Farm-to-Fork Festival kicked off with Legends of Wine held at the State Capitol on Thursday. Drinks were flowing, music was playing and people were together. California’s wine country was back in the capital city. “This is Somoni Giusto, my great-grandpa,” said Ted Ennis, owner of Lone Acre Cellars, who says growing grapes is a family tradition. “I put him on the label he planted a vineyard in 1927.” Nearly a century later, the Caldor Fire almost burned the business to the ground Ennis said he was evacuated...