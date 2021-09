Take care of your duties on the football field and the scoreboard will take care of itself, is a phrase often used by Glenbard West coach Chad Hetlet. His Hilltoppers went to Oak Park-River Forest on Friday night, handled their duties quite well and sure enough if the scoreboard didn't reflect the great play. The 3-0 visitors jumped ahead 28-0 after one quarter of play and went on to pound a solid Huskies squad 60-20.