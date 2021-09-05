CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

London, defense carry No. 15 USC past San Jose St. 30-7

By GREG BEACHAM
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- Drake London racked up some incredible receiving numbers when Southern California's offense was on the field. When San Jose State had the ball, the Trojans' defense often looked impenetrable. Yet No. 15 USC's lead was still stuck in the single digits until a fourth-quarter surge rewarded the...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
114K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose#College Football#American Football#Spartans#Td#Pac 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
San Jose, CAuscannenbergmedia.com

USC looks to avoid the upset against San Jose State

USC, ranked 15th in the AP poll, begins its 2021 season with an out-of-conference game against San Jose State at home in the Coliseum. The Trojans are coming off a shortened 5-1 season and a Pac-12 Championship Game appearance. In the title game, USC fell to Oregon in what was a disappointing end to the season.
San Jose, CAmwwire.com

USC vs. San Jose State: Get To Know The Trojans

We asked the tough questions. San Jose State’s real test of the season is this Saturday as they go down on the road to take on USC. This is going to be the most talented team that the Spartans play all year and the defending Mountain West champions want to make a point against USC.
San Jose, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

San Jose State’s upset bid falls hard at USC

San Jose State couldn’t hide its disappointment after a 30-7 defeat Saturday at the hands of No. 15 USC. On the precipice of a monumental upset at L.A. Memorial Coliseum, the unranked Spartans stood their ground for three quarters until a pick-six changed everything. “The pick-six was a major dagger...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Our extensive USC vs. San Jose State game preview

Game 1: ‘Listening for the Happy Sounds, and I Got to Let Them Fly’. The return of fans — not to mention the Spirit of Troy and Traveler — to the Coliseum is reason enough to be excited for USC’s 2021 opener. Will the Trojans’ tussle with San Jose State end to the celebratory strains of “Conquest”?
Los Angeles, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

USC defense shines in uneven win over San Jose State

LOS ANGELES — Despite a hot start and a stifling performance from the USC defense, the Trojans had little room for error early in the fourth quarter of the season opener against San Jose State. With the offense stalling on three red-zone appearances, USC was uncomfortably ahead by nine with...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

WATCH: USC quarterback USC Kedon Slovis looking ahead to San Jose State

Trojan quarterback Kedon Slovis met with the media on Tuesday to talk about the USC 2021 season opener against the San Jose State Spartans in the Coliseum. We talked to Slovis about working with wide receiver Drake London, getting in a scout team period in preparation for San Jose State, the advice he has given freshmen quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Miller Moss and got his thoughts on playing the San Jose State defense.
San Jose, CAuscannenbergmedia.com

USC releases depth chart ahead of matchup with San Jose State

Ahead of its matchup Saturday against San Jose State, USC football released its depth chart on Thursday. A few changes from the 2020 starting lineup stand out on the first depth chart of the season:. Quarterbacks. Junior Kedon Slovis will open the season as USC’s starting quarterback for the second...
San Jose, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

What to know before San Jose State faces USC in season opener

Records: San Jose State (1-0, 0-0 Mountain West); USC’s 2020 record (5-1, 5-1 Pac-12) Radio: KDOW (1220 AM, Palo Alto) Series history: USC leads the series, 4-0. The teams last played each in 2009 with then-No. 4-ranked Trojans posting a 56-3 triumph in the season-opener for both teams. The first meeting between USC and San Jose State occurred in 1995, with the Trojans prevailing 45-7 at home while ranked No. 5 in the nation. USC has only lost once to a team from the Mountain West in 36 encounters.
San Jose, CA247Sports

No. 15 USC beats San Jose State: Quarterback Report

For the first time this year, the quarterback report will focus on just QB1, as Kedon Slovis was the only Trojan signal caller to take a snap in USC’s 30-7 win over San Jose State. It was a roller coaster ride of a day for Slovis, who started the game completing 12 of his first 14 passes and ended the game completing 11 of his final 14 passes. In between was a rough stretch in which he had just one connection in eight passes. Not coincidentally, this was the stretch of the game in which the Trojan offense fell into a coma. They started with ten quick points, and they ended with ten points, but as we documented it was not a great day overall. USC punted five times in a six-possession sequence that started at the end of the first quarter and lasted until more than half the third quarter was gone.
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

Football Roundtable: McKee takes the Coliseum

The Stanford-USC rivalry game always gets blood boiling on both sides. The rivalry is perhaps even more tense now: the teams didn’t meet last year due to the Pac-12’s abbreviated schedule; the 2020 season was the first time since 1945 that the Cardinal did not face the Trojans. No. 14...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Sneak peek: Oregon Ducks open 2021 season against Fresno State Bulldogs

No. 11 Oregon vs. Fresno State (1-0) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. The Bulldogs opened the season with a 45-0 win over UConn. The Week 0 game featured a balance offensive attack led by Jake Haener and Ronnie Rivers. Haener left the game with cramping in both legs but isn’t expected to miss any time this week. Fresno State returns 20 of 22 starters and added several prominent transfers this offseason. In Kalen DeBoer’s second season, Fresno State was picked to finish 4th in the West division in the Mountain West preseason poll and only Rivers was preseason all-conference.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

USC Football Game 1: Quick Look at the San Jose State Spartans

Record: 1-0 Last Game: 45-14 win over Southern Utah. Last Meeting: 56-3 USC (2009, L.A.) - The defending 2020 Mountain West Champions get the advantage of having a game under their belt when they come to the Coliseum this Saturday. The Spartans ripped Southern Utah with a 31-point victory at home on Saturday. SJSU jumped out to a 21-0 lead and shutout the Thunderbirds in the second half. San Jose State has won nine of its last 10 games dating back to 2019.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AllTrojans

Three Players To Know Defense: USC vs. San Jose State

No. 1 - LB - Drake Jackson. The junior outside linebacker has set pretty high expectations for himself declaring the 2021 season as his “money year.” Jackson kicks off his junior campaign as another versatile addition for the Trojans defense. The NFL hopeful posted 20 tackles, 5.5 for loss, two...
San Jose, CAWhittier Daily News

San Jose State at No. 15 USC: TV info, scouting report and prediction

San Jose State (1-0) at No. 15 USC (0-0) San Jose State wins if: The Spartans get on the scoreboard early and force USC into punts in the first quarter, putting pressure on the Trojans in their first game. … San Jose State wins the turnover margin by three. … The defense can hold USC beneath 100 yards rushing.
San Jose, CA247Sports

Defensive effort not enough for SJSU in 30-7 loss at No. 15 USC

The San Jose State Spartans fell 30-7 to the No. 15 USC Trojans. The final score does not reflect the largely impressive defensive performance by the Spartans against one of the Pac-12’s best offenses, or that SJSU was just six points behind going into the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, the Spartans' bright spots were not nearly enough to pull off the upset.

Comments / 0

Community Policy