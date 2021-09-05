London, defense carry No. 15 USC past San Jose St. 30-7

For the first time this year, the quarterback report will focus on just QB1, as Kedon Slovis was the only Trojan signal caller to take a snap in USC’s 30-7 win over San Jose State. It was a roller coaster ride of a day for Slovis, who started the game completing 12 of his first 14 passes and ended the game completing 11 of his final 14 passes. In between was a rough stretch in which he had just one connection in eight passes. Not coincidentally, this was the stretch of the game in which the Trojan offense fell into a coma. They started with ten quick points, and they ended with ten points, but as we documented it was not a great day overall. USC punted five times in a six-possession sequence that started at the end of the first quarter and lasted until more than half the third quarter was gone.