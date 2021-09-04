Lake Review

The Switch eShop is filling up with some noteworthy puzzlers recently so it's time to build a bunch of snowmen in a charming indie. A Good Snowman is Hard to Build is a very simple game that's deceptively challenging. All you do is roll snowballs on the ground in order to assemble snowmen. Each one must be made with a large snowball then a medium one and finally, a small one on top for the head. Once you roll a snowball over snow, it becomes one size larger so you have to be careful not to accidentally create too many medium and large snowballs as you'll render the puzzle unsolvable. Thankfully, there are buttons to reset puzzles as well as undo and rewind time and I'm sure you'll be using those a lot. Once you assemble a snowman, it gets its own accessories which is cute and surprisingly rewarding.