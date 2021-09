It is safe to say the Longhorns made a statement on Saturday when they beat a top-25 team that returned all but two starters — by a comfortable 20-point margin, too. Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program are very much headed in the right direction, and, so far, are off to a better start in comparison to the last regime’s start. Texas played as complete a game as a team can considering it had a redshirt freshman quarterback making his first career start, a new offense and a new defense going up against the No. 23 team in the nation.