Tennis stars Coco Gauff and Caty McNally are at the top of their game individually, but as a team, they're even more spectacular. The women's doubles pair has advanced to the semifinals of the US Open after defeating the top-seeded team of Su-Wei Hsieh and Elise Mertens on Aug. 8, part of a contingent of teens who have taken the tournament by storm. "Age is just a number; it doesn't mean anything," McNally, 19, said following their win. "We're showing that we're fierce and we're ready to be out here competing with everyone. I just think it's awesome."