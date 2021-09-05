CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Andrean falls at Michigan power Grand Rapids Catholic Central

By Times Staff
NWI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrean falls at Michigan power: Andrean trailed by three touchdowns before it found its footing in a 34-14 loss to Grand Rapids Catholic Central. The Cougars (2-0) are a Michigan power, having won four of the last five state championships in their division and are now 64-4 since the beginning of that stretch. Catholic Central took a 21-0 lead behind the play of senior Notre Dame recruit Nolan Ziegler, who scored on an 84-yard touchdown catch with over 70 yards after the catch breaking tackles, and then jumped a screen pass for a 30-yard pick-6. Andrean sophomore QB Scott Ballentine settled in, leading the 59ers on their first TD drive capped by a 5-yard pass to his brother Robby. After another defensive stand, Ballentine found five-star recruit Drayk Bowen for a 4-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 21-14 before the half. Catholic Central added a pair of touchdowns in the second half to secure the victory.

