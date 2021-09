Nebraska earned its first win over a ranked opponent on Wednesday night in impressive fashion, sweeping No. 19 Creighton thanks to a dominant defensive effort. “We scouted really well and we had a game plan and so I think it was really awesome that we went out there and executed it,” freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez told Hail Varsity. “Everyone was all in to making adjustments and just following scouting so it went really well.”