Tom Brady contracted COVID-19 after Tampa’s Super Bowl party
Shortly after winning Super Bowl 55 and celebrating his seventh championship with an alcohol-fueled boat parade in Tampa, Tom Brady contracted COVID-19. The longtime Patriots quarterback confirmed the news to the Tampa Bay Times, as part of the paper’s coverage of the Buccaneers’ 100 percent vaccination rate among players, coaches, and team personnel. That includes Brady, who told the paper he thinks coronavirus will play a bigger role in the league this year than it did in 2020.www.bostonglobe.com
