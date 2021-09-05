CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady contracted COVID-19 after Tampa’s Super Bowl party

By Jon Couture Globe correspondent,
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after winning Super Bowl 55 and celebrating his seventh championship with an alcohol-fueled boat parade in Tampa, Tom Brady contracted COVID-19. The longtime Patriots quarterback confirmed the news to the Tampa Bay Times, as part of the paper’s coverage of the Buccaneers’ 100 percent vaccination rate among players, coaches, and team personnel. That includes Brady, who told the paper he thinks coronavirus will play a bigger role in the league this year than it did in 2020.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#American Football#Patriots#The Tampa Bay Times#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady reveals when he’ll finally retire from the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says he’ll know when the time is right to hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL. Tom Brady just turned 44 years old at the start of August. He’s just four years away from becoming the oldest player to suit up in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Rookie Takes Shot at QB Tom Brady

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie Osa Odighizuwa might just be about to learn a lesson taught him by old professor Tom Brady. On Thursday, the Dallas D-lineman was asked to address the “weaknesses” of the upcoming opponent Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ legendary star. And Osa pulled an “oops.”. “He’s not very...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Michael Irvin Completely Loses His Mind Over Michael Jordan-Tom Brady Debate With Stephen A. Smith

Alright, everyone. It’s time to settle the debate between Michael Jordan and Tom Brady once and for all. Michael Irvin and Stephen A. Smith tried to do just that on Monday. It feels like it’s almost clockwork at this point — every few weeks a debate sparks up about who the greatest athlete of all time is. And for most people, there are only two players to choose from — seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and six-time NBA Finals champion Michael Jordan.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Has Telling Comment About Tom Brady

Father Time is undefeated, but Tom Brady is putting up an incredible fight. Even at 44 years old, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is still leaving his teammates in awe. On Friday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski told the media that he hasn’t yet seen a drop-off in Brady’s skillset.
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFLdefendernetwork.com

Texans’ final tune-up against Tom Brady, Super Bowl Champ Buccaneers

While the wins and loss records during the NFL preseason is about as meaningless as it gets, what matters most is development and seeing how certain individuals hold up against opposing talent. The 2-0 Texans are about get a real gauge of where they are when Tom Brady and the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off. Tom Brady and company took the field to defend their Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both offenses struggled in the early portion of the first quarter, but the offensive lull came to a swift end.
NFLCBS Sports

Three reasons why Buccaneers will repeat as Super Bowl champs: Tom Brady will be better in Year 2, more

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a habit out of shocking the NFL in 2020. At the start of free agency, they left the entire league's jaws on the floor when they were able to lure Tom Brady to Tampa. From there, we all know the story. Not only did they find success, but they won three road playoff games en-route to a Super Bowl berth and became the first team in Super Bowl history to play the game in their home stadium. Against the Chiefs, Tampa's defense suffocated Patrick Mahomes while Brady and company went on to win the franchise's second title in team history.
NFLNBC Sports

Ryan Succop never doubted Tom Brady would get him into field goal range

Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop kicked Thursday night’s game-winning field goal, but he said afterward that he played only a “small part” in the win. The biggest part, Succop said, was played by quarterback Tom Brady, who guided the Buccaneers into field goal range, just as Succop knew he would. “I...
NFLBoston Herald

OBF: Is Tom Brady’s mojo good for two more Super Bowls?

TAMPA, Florida — You need not drive here for any significant amount of time before your eyes are slapped with a giant-sized reminder that you’re in Titletown. Building-side banners celebrating the success of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Tampa Bay Bucs are nearly as common as billboards for Morgan and Morgan, Hooters or Publix. Pity the poor Rays. All they managed was an American League pennant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy