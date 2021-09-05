Tom Brady contracted COVID-19 after Tampa’s Super Bowl party

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a habit out of shocking the NFL in 2020. At the start of free agency, they left the entire league's jaws on the floor when they were able to lure Tom Brady to Tampa. From there, we all know the story. Not only did they find success, but they won three road playoff games en-route to a Super Bowl berth and became the first team in Super Bowl history to play the game in their home stadium. Against the Chiefs, Tampa's defense suffocated Patrick Mahomes while Brady and company went on to win the franchise's second title in team history.