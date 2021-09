Ranger Suárez has impressed on the mound all season for the Philadelphia Phillies, but in his latest start on Saturday evening, he came through in a different way. The top of the fourth began with both sides scoreless. J.T. Realmuto led off and flew out, and then Andrew McCutchen ripped a solo home run. Matt Vierling flew out, Didi Gregorius walked. Trevor Rogers intentionally walked Ronald Torreyes to bring Ranger Suárez up to bat.