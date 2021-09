AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn kicked off the Bryan Harsin era with a dominating performance, overpowering Akron 60-10 Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in the 2021 season opener. "Our guys came out ready to play," Harsin said. "Today was an example of what we're capable of doing. I'm excited about the opportunity to be here and have a chance to go out there and be in that environment. It certainly was an experience."