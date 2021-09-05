Long Ball Dooms Megill As Mets Drop Nightcap 4-3 to Nationals
After a memorable beginning to the day-night doubleheader, the New York Mets likely preferred a much less taxing game to occur in the night cap. With Tylor Megill on the mound for New York, and a pitcher in Josh Rogers appearing in his first MLB game since 2018 for the Washington Nationals, the Mets surely wished for a much simpler game. Well, the absences of Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez (rest), as well as Brandon Nimmo (injury), loomed large as the Mets only tallied four hits and dropped the nightcap 4-3.metsmerizedonline.com
