One Suspect in Custody and Two Firearms Recovered Following ShotSpotter Activation Resulting in Standoff in Dorchester

MISSOULA, Mont. — Grason Lamb is in custody after a downtown shooting. The following was posted by Missoula Police Department:. Missoula Police Officers who were in the downtown area around 1:55 AM on September 8, 2021 heard gun shots and responded to the area. Officer's were on scene and were able to relay information to additional responding officers. Officer's located a victim who was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non- life- threatening injuries. Officer's were able to locate the suspect male and the involved weapon. During the arrest, Lamb was uncooperative with Officer's commands. Lamb was taken into custody without further incident . Missoula Police Department Detectives are still conducting interviews. There is no threat to the public. When additional details are available they will be provided.