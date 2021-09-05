CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Suspect in Custody and Two Firearms Recovered Following ShotSpotter Activation Resulting in Standoff in Dorchester

By Boston Police
Cover picture for the articleAt about 10:09 PM on Friday September 3, 2021, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a call for a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 89 Fayston Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located ballistic evidence and property damage to two parked motor vehicles. Following the initial incident, several parties fled on foot and entered a nearby residence. Upon searching the immediate area, officers located and recovered two discarded firearms.

