No. 1 Seed Ashleigh Barty Upset in Third Round of U.S. Open
One night after seeing defending champion Naomi Osaka go down, the U.S. Open has now lost its No. 1 seed. Shelby Rogers defeated top-seeded Ashleigh Barty, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), on Saturday night to advance to the fourth round. The 28-year-old Rogers will make her second straight appearance in a U.S. Open fourth round after making it to the quarterfinals a year ago. She's never been further than the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0