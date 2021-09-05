CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 1 Seed Ashleigh Barty Upset in Third Round of U.S. Open

Cover picture for the articleOne night after seeing defending champion Naomi Osaka go down, the U.S. Open has now lost its No. 1 seed. Shelby Rogers defeated top-seeded Ashleigh Barty, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), on Saturday night to advance to the fourth round. The 28-year-old Rogers will make her second straight appearance in a U.S. Open fourth round after making it to the quarterfinals a year ago. She's never been further than the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam.

