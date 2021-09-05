Taliban: want “official diplomatic relations”

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 8 (ANI): The "Islamic Republic of Afghanistan" on Wednesday condemned the announcement of the "so-called" cabinet by the Taliban, terming it as "illegitimate and unjustifiable."After the fall of the Republic of Afghanistan, the Taliban on Tuesday formed the interim "Islamic Emirate", appointing hardliners in its new government who oversaw the 20-year fight against the US-led military coalition. The cabinet members consist of many Taliban figures who are old guards of the outfit.