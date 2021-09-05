CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban: want “official diplomatic relations” |

Cover picture for the articleKabul (AP) – The militant Islamist Taliban demand official diplomatic relations and financial aid from Germany after coming to power in Afghanistan. “We want strong and official diplomatic relations with Germany,” said Taliban spokesman Sabiullah Mujahid of “Welt am Sonntag”. According to this, the Taliban would like financial support, humanitarian aid and cooperation in the fields of health, agriculture and education from Berlin as well as other countries.

WorldMilitary.com

Afghan Diplomat Blames Kabul Gov't for Taliban Rule

Roya Rahmani, Afghanistan's first female ambassador to the United States who left her post in July, is clearly horrified by the Taliban takeover of her country. But she is not surprised. Jayson Albano reports.
Foreign PolicyHolland Sentinel

Paul deLespinasse: U.S. should retain diplomatic relations with Afghanistan

Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley recently accused the Biden administration of "bungling" our Afghanistan withdrawal. Haley added that Biden "must not also bungle the coming decision on whether to recognize these barbarians as Afghanistan’s legitimate government. Doing so would bring the United States even lower while raising up a regime that deserves nothing but scorn and isolation."
Foreign Policymediaite.com

Taliban Calls for US Diplomats to Come Back: ‘We Expect Them to Reopen Their Embassy in Kabul’

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid called on Tuesday for the United States to send its diplomats back to Afghanistan. “America should have only a diplomatic presence in Kabul,” Mujahid said, according to Afghan television station TOLONews. “We have communication channels with them and we expect them to reopen their embassy in Kabul and we also want to have trade relations with them.”
Politicspersecution.org

Taliban Seeks Seoul’s Diplomatic Recognition Despite Troubling Past

In an exclusive interview with the Seoul-based Yonhap News, a Taliban spokesman said that the Taliban wants South Korea to recognize it as a “legitimate” government of Afghanistan and hopes to strengthen economic cooperation and other exchanges between the two countries. According to Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a member of the...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Britain says it wants to engage with the Taliban

ISLAMABAD, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain will not recognise the Taliban as the new government in Kabul, but must deal with new realities in Afghanistan and does not want to see its social and economic fabric broken, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday. Speaking during a visit to Pakistan,...
Worldaudacy.com

The Latest: US says al-Qaida could regenerate in Afghanistan

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday the al-Qaida extremist group that used Afghanistan as a staging base to attack United States 20 years ago may attempt to regenerate there following an American withdrawal that has left the Taliban in power. “That’s the nature of the...
LifestyleWBOC

The Latest: US envoy praises Qatar for Afghanistan flights

KABUL, Afghanistan — More than 250 foreign nationals have left Afghanistan in the past three days, says Zalmay Khalilzad, Washington’s special envoy and the architect of an often criticized deal with the Taliban. The deal signed last year provided for the safe withdrawal of U.S and NATO troops but say...
WorldRebel Yell

Kabul’s first evacuation flight since the end of the mission |

Kabul / Washington (dpa) – For the first time since the end of the military evacuation mission in Kabul, people in need of protection have again been evicted from the Afghan capital. The White House National Security Council announced that the Taliban had been “cooperative”. According to a Washington Post...
WorldBirmingham Star

Republic of Afghanistan condemns announcement by Taliban ca

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 8 (ANI): The "Islamic Republic of Afghanistan" on Wednesday condemned the announcement of the "so-called" cabinet by the Taliban, terming it as "illegitimate and unjustifiable."After the fall of the Republic of Afghanistan, the Taliban on Tuesday formed the interim "Islamic Emirate", appointing hardliners in its new government who oversaw the 20-year fight against the US-led military coalition. The cabinet members consist of many Taliban figures who are old guards of the outfit.
Politicsaudacy.com

EU ministers outline conditions for relations with Taliban

BRDO CASTLE, Slovenia (AP) — European Union officials on Friday listed a set of conditions for defining the EU's level of engagement with the Taliban as the new rulers of Afghanistan, including respect for human rights and the rule of law. Following the Afghan government's collapse last month, the 27-nation...
Foreign Policydallassun.com

US top diplomat, Chinese counterpart discuss Taliban

Washington/Beijing [US/China], August 30 (ANI): US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, spoke to Chinese counterpart Wang Yi over the phone on Sunday and discussed the importance of the international community holding the Taliban accountable for the public commitments they have made regarding the safe passage and freedom to travel for Afghans and foreign nationals.

