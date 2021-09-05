Taliban: want “official diplomatic relations” |
Kabul (AP) – The militant Islamist Taliban demand official diplomatic relations and financial aid from Germany after coming to power in Afghanistan. “We want strong and official diplomatic relations with Germany,” said Taliban spokesman Sabiullah Mujahid of “Welt am Sonntag”. According to this, the Taliban would like financial support, humanitarian aid and cooperation in the fields of health, agriculture and education from Berlin as well as other countries.www.unlvrebelyell.com
