CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

Midshipman's Mom Killed by Stray Bullet Honored at Naval Academy Football Game

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 3 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9Pnq_0bmzSjBy00
.

A Naval Academy Midshipman's mother, who was killed by a stray bullet while in Annapolis last summer, was honored at the football team's opening game.

Motherhood of the Brotherhood, a group comprised of Naval Academy moms, debuted a trailer in the memory of Michelle Jordan Cummings, the mother of Leonard Cummings III, a member of the football team and freshman for the Naval Academy Class of 2025. Cummings, 57, who was at the Graduate Hotel in Annapolis for her son's signing when she was struck and killed by stray bullet, had reportedly joined the non-profit and was looking forward to the season.

The group intends to have the trailer on display during each home game going forward. US Naval Academy lost their opening home game to West Virginia's Marshall University, 49-7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZffM0_0bmzSjBy00
.

On June 29, 2021, at 12:21 a.m., officers responded to The Graduate Hotel located on West Street for report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers arrived and located an adult female victim, later identified as Cummings. Officers and emergency medical services personnel attempted life saving measures, but Mrs. Cummings was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation reveals Ms. Cummings and her husband had dropped off their son for the Naval Academy induction. Officials say she was sitting on a patio area at the hotel and was not the intended target. It is believed that the shots were fired on Pleasant Street and traveled a distance before striking her multiple times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0Fzn_0bmzSjBy00
.

After a multi-agency investigation, authorities in Annapolis charged Angelo Harrod, 29, in connection with the Ms. Cummings death.

Harrod was charged with first and second degree murder, two counts of attempted first and second degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, manslaughter, use of a firearm in a violent crime, loaded handgun on person, and reckless endangerment.

He is currently being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Football
Annapolis, MD
Sports
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Annapolis, MD
Naval Academy, MD
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Naval Academy, MD
Local
Maryland Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Naval Academy#Midshipman#Marshall University#American Football#Brotherhood#The Naval Academy Class#The Graduate Hotel#Us Naval Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Bus Shooting Near Glen Burnie Under Investigation

Maryland State Police investigators remain on the scene of a shooting that wounded a bus driver in Anne Arundel County early this morning. The victim is not being identified at this time. He was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. He was the driver of a passenger tour bus transporting ten passengers. None of the passengers were injured during the incident.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Meade High School Teacher Identified by State Dept. of Education as One of Eight Teacher of the Year Finalists

The Maryland State Department of Education has identified a Meade High School teacher as one of eight finalists for 2021-2022 Maryland Teacher of the Year. Jing Dai, a chinese teacher at Meade, was among the names released today. According to the announcement, Dai, the only teacher from Anne Arundel County on the list, holds a Master of Education from LaSalle University and Master of Arts from Towson University. Her Bachelor of Science is from Sichuan University in China. She is the current president of the Chinese Language Teachers Association-National Capital Region and a frequent presenter at national and regional conferences. In honor of Jing’s work with the Chinese Embassy promoting cultural proficiency for equity and inclusion, she was honored with the Distinguished Teacher Award from the Chinese School Association in the United States and the Outstanding Performance and Achievements in Teaching Confucius Classroom.

Comments / 0

Community Policy