Midshipman's Mom Killed by Stray Bullet Honored at Naval Academy Football Game

A Naval Academy Midshipman's mother, who was killed by a stray bullet while in Annapolis last summer, was honored at the football team's opening game.

Motherhood of the Brotherhood, a group comprised of Naval Academy moms, debuted a trailer in the memory of Michelle Jordan Cummings, the mother of Leonard Cummings III, a member of the football team and freshman for the Naval Academy Class of 2025. Cummings, 57, who was at the Graduate Hotel in Annapolis for her son's signing when she was struck and killed by stray bullet, had reportedly joined the non-profit and was looking forward to the season.

The group intends to have the trailer on display during each home game going forward. US Naval Academy lost their opening home game to West Virginia's Marshall University, 49-7.

On June 29, 2021, at 12:21 a.m., officers responded to The Graduate Hotel located on West Street for report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers arrived and located an adult female victim, later identified as Cummings. Officers and emergency medical services personnel attempted life saving measures, but Mrs. Cummings was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation reveals Ms. Cummings and her husband had dropped off their son for the Naval Academy induction. Officials say she was sitting on a patio area at the hotel and was not the intended target. It is believed that the shots were fired on Pleasant Street and traveled a distance before striking her multiple times.

After a multi-agency investigation, authorities in Annapolis charged Angelo Harrod, 29, in connection with the Ms. Cummings death.

Harrod was charged with first and second degree murder, two counts of attempted first and second degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, manslaughter, use of a firearm in a violent crime, loaded handgun on person, and reckless endangerment.

He is currently being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.